Derby Barracks/ Found Property
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A502917
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 07/29/2020 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crawford Rd, Derby
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/29/2020 at approximately 0930 hours an undisclosed
amount of money was turned into the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. The
money was found in a Community National Bank cash bag in front of the Newport
Church of God, on Crawford Rd in the town of Derby.
Anyone with information as to the owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881