Roadwork on Route 6 this Weekend in Wysox, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be performing road maintenance on the eastbound lane of Route 6 in Wysox, Bradford County on Saturday, August 15, between the hours of 5:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Work will be performed between Route 2032 (Leisure Road) and the other end of Route 2032 (Masonite Road).

A detour for through traffic using Leisure Road, Route 2034 (Shiner Road) and Masonite Road will be in place. Wysox business traffic will be able to utilize the center lane but should expect delays.

Motorists should slow down, watch for lane changes, slow moving vehicles and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov.

###