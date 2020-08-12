Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caution advised on Hwy 99 at Le Center Aug. 12 (Aug. 7, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. —Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution on Highway 99 at Le Center as Le Sueur County begins construction of left turn lanes to East Commerce Drive and the new Le Sueur County Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Initial work from Aug. 12 to 14 will require lane closures and flaggers directing traffic.  When construction progresses the following week traffic will be shifted in-place with lane widths limited.

Highway 99 will remain open through construction. There will be some later work (seal coat and fog seal) that could require flaggers or pilot vehicles later in September.

The project is located on Highway 99 between Cordova Ave (County Road 11) and 221st Avenue. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

