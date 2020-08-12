Boy killed in PWC crash on Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a collision involving two personal watercraft (PWC) occurred on Clear Lake, killing a 14 year old, who was operating one of the PWCs. A 12 year old, who was operating a second PWC involved in the crash, sustained minor injuries to the face. A passenger on the second PWC was not injured.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was assisted at the scene by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Clear Lake Fire and Rescue.

The Iowa DNR continues to investigate the incident.