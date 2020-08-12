Forsyte I.T. Solutions Ranks No. 779 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies with 3 Year Growth of 613%

Forsyte ranks #779 on Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies - 2020

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 2020 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Forsyte I.T. Solutions is No. 779 on the List With 3-Year Growth of 613%.

Success occurs when talent and luck intersect. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to Forsyte’s success and get ready because the best is yet to come.” — Chuck McBride, Partner & CEO