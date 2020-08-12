autotext.me partners with CDK

CDK and autotext.me autotext.me CDK Integration

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me announces its integration with CDK Global, which offers CDK users extended functionality through adding autotext.me’s workflow, communications, MPI (Multi Point Inspections), and quality control.

This powerful, cloud-based integration provides an easy way to add customers already in the CDK platform.

Users will now have the option to quickly search by Repair order number or Primary Phone number on the ticket. Upon clicking Submit, it will add the customer to the autotext.me dashboard.

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is a comprehensive, cloud-based tool delivering digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and customer rewards and referrals. autotext.me focuses on streamlining everyday processes, leading to greater shop efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.