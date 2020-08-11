Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued for Adel

This advisory is due to a power loss at the water treatment plant that resulted in use of the emergency connection with Xenia Rural Water and a subsequent water main break on a four inch line close to the elevated storage tower. Once the repair is made, the system will flush and samples will be collected for bacterial samples. The duration of the advisory is unknown at this time.

Residents in those areas should boil water as a precaution. Bring all water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or preparing food to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using. Or, use bottled water. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Tap water can be used for bathing and similar purposes.

