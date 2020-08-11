Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Topeka Clean Slate Day Cancelled for 2020

TOPEKA, KS – The City of Topeka Municipal Court is making the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Clean Slate Day Event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns.

 

The court is dedicated to providing a safe environment for everyone, and with an event this large, it is not possible to provide adequate social distancing and sanitization to make sure that everyone can stay safe from COVID-19.

 

The decision is difficult because this event gives the chance for a fresh start for people with Topeka Municipal Court offenses.

 

As a reminder, the following services that are provided at Clean Slate Day are still offered if you come into the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office on a walk-in basis:

  • recalling of arrest warrants
  • resetting payment plans
  • setting up different payment options, and
  • filing petitions for expungements.

The courthouse is open Mon-Fri from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, but does close at noon on the 1st Friday of every month for in-service training.

A picture ID is required to verify your identity, and people coming into the courthouse for these purposes will not be subject to arrest.

The public is encouraged to come into the clerk’s office located at 214 SE 8th Ave, 66603 or to call (785) 368-3776 to discuss additional options that may be available.

 

 

 

