CBD Emporium Retailer Expands to Tucson Mall

CBD Emporium is bringing its knowledge and expertise of CBD products to Tucson with an 1,800-square-foot retail location at the Tucson Mall.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, US, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium is bringing its knowledge and expertise of CBD products to Tucson residents with the opening of an 1,800-square-foot retail location at the Tucson Mall. Based in Phoenix, with 25 locations throughout Arizona and Nevada, CBD Emporium is dedicated to the health and wellness of the communities it serves. The well-educated sales staff delights in sharing the many benefits of CBD with local customers.

CBD Emporium carries 40 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety or mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best CBD products. Offerings include tinctures, consumables such as gummies and tea, vapes, bath and body products, capsules and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States.

“As a CBD market leader, CBD Emporium is thrilled to be expanding in the Tucson area,” said John Flanders, Chief Executive Officer of CBD Emporium. “We have every product for every person, and we can’t wait to share our top-of-the-line products with Tucson residents.” The retailer also has a location on North Oracle Road in Tucson.

Top CBD brands available at CBD Emporium include KOI Naturals CBD, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, Sky Wellness, Science of Life Alchemy, H-Hemp, Ananda, Performance Tea, Colorado Hemp Honey, Tranquini Wowie CBD-infused beverages, and many more.

Stop by the new retail center at 5870 E. Broadway Boulevard in Tucson, AZ 85711. The store is open seven days a week. If you have any questions and wish to contact the CBD Emporium in Tucson, please email info@cbdemporiumaz.com, or call 520-574-4420.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information, visit www.CBDEmporium.com.