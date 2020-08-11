Statement from Executive Director of NC Commission of Indian Affairs Greg Richardson on MVP Southgate Decision
Executive Director of NC Commission of Indian Affairs Greg Richardson shared the following statement on MVP Southgate Decision:
“The North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs supports the judgement and wisdom of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s decision on MVP Southgate certification. We hope this serves to protect future environmental justice actions impacting North Carolina’s American Indian communities.”
More information on the decision is available here.
###