State Police Licensing Division Warns Firearms Dealers of Phishing Scam

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police Licensing Division issued an advisory this afternoon to firearms dealers in the state, notifying them of an apparent email phishing scam using emails pretending to be from the Licensing Division.

Earlier today, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division was notified of an e-mail phishing scam received by at least two Maryland regulated firearms dealers. The e-mail is made to look like it is being sent from employees of the Maryland State Police Licensing Division and will contain an attachment with a virus contained within.

All email addresses used by the Maryland State Police will end with “@maryland.gov.” Example: first.last@maryland.gov.  Troopers have advised firearms dealers to be sure to verify any email claiming to have been sent by the Maryland State Police prior to opening it.  Under no circumstances should they open any attachment without verifying that it was received from a valid Maryland State Police email address.  Contact information for the Licensing Division staff can be found at:

