9/11 Anti-Terror Coloring Books used at Universities, Colleges, Educational Institutions, Museums Globally
Anti-Terror Books used at Universities, Colleges, Educational Museums shipped to 90+ countries; Wayne Bell St. Louis based Publisher Really Big Coloring Books®.
I was asked, Hey Wayne who you pissing off now? You carry a gun Wayne? Two others once stated, Jews control banks and the media, adding that Nazis had a point. I know books can bring out good or evil.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, August 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Terror book We Shall Never Forget 9/11 The Kids Book of Freedom received global press the week it was published on the 10th year anniversary of the terror attacks and still receives attention to this day. As reported on by thousands of media outlets across the world, Bell received international support while also being judged harshly by those sympathetic to radical extremist ideology, by local bigots, anti-Semites or those wanting to destroy American values and the democratic way of life. Many of Bell's books have been in continual use by educational institutions across the globe. The books find their way into museums, the educational system at all levels thereby prompting the company to create additional anti-terror books. The 8.5 x 11-inch sized books are printed on high quality paper with quality gloss bright covers and range in page count from 24 to 48 pages and priced from $4.99 to $6.99. One book so realistic and descriptive in nature the cover is partially blocked on Amazon due to protests of the realism; ISIS a Culture of Evil. The company's books are available on Amazon on the website www.ColoringBook.com and sold everywhere through online book sellers.
— Wayne Bell, Publisher
Local St. Louis racists, homophobes or bigots have approached or stated to Bell, "Hey Wayne who you pissing off now? You carry a gun Wayne? Two St. Louis anti-Semites clearly stated, "Jews control banks and the national media and saying Nazis had a point". Bell says the comments were memorialized. He is often criticized and praised for the realism shown in the books he publishes. Bell stating, "We present the facts exactly the way we find them, that's exactly what we do. We are not partisan hacks, we are not agenda driven, we simply offer up the facts. Period. I live for the Freedom of Speech and the Freedom of the Press".
During the years Bell has taken precautions, the company's legal team stating "You are a target Mr. Bell". Bell knows full well what hatred is and that hateful people are very deceiving, sneaky and can look just like the nice suburban boy or girl next door. "Having grown up during the 70's-80's in middle America, the hatred and gay bashing shown to the LGBTQIA community was rampant even difficult to report to law enforcement. As ISIS teaches a religious lesson every Friday about death to gays while throwing them off a building; racist bigots can also camouflage themselves into American communities. These groups may pretend to be of a liberal mindset but secretly spread hate", stated Bell. A well-known Canadian IMAM proudly purchase Bells 9/11 books, burns them in a huge microwave, epoxies the ashes, posts the process on YouTube selling "Wayne Bell curios" to his flock as a fundraiser. These are the True Faces of Evil Terror.
Once a couple of St. Louis addicts/drug dealers went as far as sending Bell messages stating and issuing demands and conditions. Bell considered it an attempt at extortion or blackmail when one of the messages stated," You have no idea the army of hate coming to destroy you and your company". Those actions resulted in Bell's company serving individuals with cease and desist notices as they allegedly tried to destroy Bell, his company property while threatening employees. Bell feels there is a social relationship between addiction, drug use, hate, deception and bigotry. "I have treated people nicely with ultimate respect, too nice actually. Keeping composure while being exposed to hatred and anger is as tricky as difficult," says Bell.
Despite the hatred, the racist comments and bigotry, the company products are used in curriculum at *1 Brown University in Rhode Island and archived into the *2 Collections and Exhibitions Coordination Office 9/11 National Memorial and Museum NYC. Essays, papers, studies and articles written about the anti-terror books range from *3 Willamette University, Salem Oregon to *4 Athens Greece Institute for Education and Research, *5 Central and Eastern European Libraries, *6 The University of Campania ‘Luigi Vanvitelli’, Italy and other institutions.
*1 https://www.brown.edu/academics/american-studies/courses-american-studies
*2 https://www.911memorial.org/
*3 https://www.atiner.gr/papers/MED2012-0120.pdf
*4 https://www.atiner.gr/papers/MED2012-0120.pdf
*5 https://www.ceeol.com/search/article-detail?id=471696
*6 https://edipuglia.it/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Rasulo.pdf
Really Big Coloring Books® are manufactured in St. Louis, MO, USA. The company Designs, Creates, Sells & Publishes all types of Coloring Books for Business, Government, Schools, Groups and Individuals.
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9/11 Anti-Terror Coloring Book Graphic Novel We Shall Never Forget 9/11 Wayne Bell Publisher