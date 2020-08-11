Wyoming-Based Suicide Prevention Hotline Now Available

August 11, 2020

A new Wyoming-based suicide prevention lifeline will strengthen the response available for state residents who find themselves in crisis, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

“If you, or someone you know, is in immediate danger, the right thing to do is to call 911,” said Lindsay Martin, Injury and Violence Prevention Program manager with WDH.

“We know talking with someone about your thoughts and feelings can help save your life,” Martin said. “With lifeline options, people call or text to discuss lots of things: financial troubles, relationships, sexual identity, depression, illness and loneliness are a few examples.”

“We want anyone who is experiencing feelings of crisis or potentially suicidal thoughts to reach out. There are people willing to listen and help, and resources available,” Martin said.

Residents in crisis should call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper is operating the new Wyoming Lifeline with funding from WDH, which was approved earlier this year by the Wyoming Legislature and Governor Mark Gordon.

For now, the Wyoming Lifeline call center will answer calls 8 hours a day, 5 days a week. At other times, calls will be directed to backup call centers located across the country through the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Martin said another option for residents looking for help and support is to text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

The Wyoming Lifeline call center will be able to knowledgeably refer callers to local community mental health resources. There is no charge for anyone who calls the lifeline number or sends a text to the Crisis Text Line.

Suicide is a leading cause of preventable death in Wyoming. The state has historically had one of the highest suicide rates in the nation and was second-highest in 2018.