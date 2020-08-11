HVAC Experts Answer the Question: Air Scrubbers Vs. Air Purifiers? Are They Worth The Money?

Local (Bucks County & Philadelphia, PA areas) HVAC company, HTR Mechanical, chime in their professional opinion between Air Scrubbers Vs. Air Purifiers.

Both air scrubbers and air purifiers have the sole purpose of cleaning the air in your home or office. Having one of these devices helps clear your space of allergens, particles, and other elements you don’t want in your air. But if they both do the “same job” then what's the difference between them? Mainly, its one works much better than the other! Let's find out: Air Scrubbers vs Air Purifiers? Which is better at cleaning your home’s air?

Air Purifiers

How do Air Purifiers Work?

Air purifiers clean the air by using a filtration system. As air goes through the device the filter catches particles and cleaner air is brought back into the room. Filters will have to be periodically replaced or washed then placed back in the purifier. An air purifier can range from $100-$1,000 and the filters can be $50 or more, which is cheaper than the air scrubber. The question becomes though if it only cleans the air particles then does that mean it is missing a lot of other things in the air that you want to be cleaned too? Most likely since a lot of pollutants are not going to be caught by the filtration system! Some people use certain plants to get the same air quality, which questions how worthwhile the air purifier is. In our opinion, for an active home and to really achieve clean air quality then you’re better off taking the step up to an air scrubber.

Air Scrubbers

How do Air Scrubbers Work?

Air Scrubbers are not a stand-alone device, rather it needs to be installed into your HVAC system! This means your whole home, not just one area or one room, is getting cleaner air. It doesn’t act as just a filter, but rather destroys allergens, dust, pollen, pollution, toxins, fumes, bacteria, and even molds. Not only do air scrubbers clean the air but also aid in keeping surfaces clean too! Prices on an air scrubber vary from $500-$2000 which isn’t including installation costs. While the price is high, it is a worthy investment for improving your home’s air quality. As for maintenance, air scrubbers should be cleaned about every three months. Considering these devices are used by NASA, military submarines, and even at the Pentagon after 911, there is no doubt air scrubbers work and work incredibly well!

Are Air Scrubbers Worth the Money?

So in the debate of Air Scrubbers VS Air Purifiers, it's clear that air scrubbers are the best in drastically improving air quality. But now the question becomes, are air scrubbers worth the money? Because air scrubbers cost quite a bit more than air purifiers – it might be hard to see why getting an air scrubber installed is worth the investment.

Essentially it comes down to need. Do you have a large and busy family? Do you have lots of pets? Does your family suffer from allergies? Do you live in an area with high pollution? Is the air quality in your home poor at best? If these apply to you then an air scrubber is truly worth some consideration. If these did not apply to you then something less extensive may suit you just fine. HTR Mechanical offers more information about air scrubbers on their website for anyone who wants to know more about such an investment. A big thank you to HTR Mechanical for all this valuable insite!

