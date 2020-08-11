Crash Closes Ellington Mountain Road in Canton Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 3003 (Ellington Mountain Road) is closed between Route 3012 (Grover Road) in Canton Township, Bradford County and Adams Road in McNett Township, Lycoming County due to a vehicle crash.

A truck detour is in place using Route 154, Route 1003 (Ellington Mountain Road) in McNett Township, Lycoming County, Route 1005 (McIlwain Road) in McNett Township, Lycoming County, Route 4003 (Ellington Mountain Road), Route 4002 (Ellington Mountain Road), and Route 154, in Fox Township, Sullivan County.

Cars should follow the detour set up by first responders.

The roadway is expected to be closed until later this evening. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###