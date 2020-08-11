Daylight Detour on T-529 (Miller Road) for Core Boring Work

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that CMT Laboratories will be performing geotechnical core boring work on T-529 (Miller Road) in Jackson Township, Huntingdon County beginning Monday, August 17.

On Monday August 17, the contractor will implement daily road closures between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm. A signed detour will be posted that will follow Route 26 and Route 1023 (Powell’s Road).

Core borings are anticipated to be completed by Friday, August 21.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

