Kenmawr Bridge Closed this Weekend in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the Kenmawr Bridge in Swissvale and Rankin boroughs, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, August 14 through Monday morning, August 17 weather permitting.

A full closure of the Kenmawr Bridge over the Norfolk Southern rail road tracks between Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale Borough and 6th Avenue in Rankin Borough will occur from 10 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning.  Crews will conduct roadway tie-in work to implement the opening of the temporary bridge located just west of the current structure. All bridge traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Kenmawr Bridge

  • Take South Braddock Avenue north

  • Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville

  • Take the ramp to Route 30 East (Exit 78A) toward Forest Hills

  • Follow Route 30 eastbound to Navy-Marine Corps Way in North Versailles Township

  • Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way

  • Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

  • Turn left onto Braddock Avenue

  • Turn right onto Talbot Avenue

  • Follow Talbot Avenue to South Braddock Avenue

  • End detour

South of the Kenmawr Bridge

  • Take South Braddock Avenue south

  • Turn right onto Kenmawr Avenue

  • Kenmawr Avenue becomes Braddock Avenue

  • Follow Braddock Avenue to East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

  • Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard

  • Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way

  • Turn left onto Route 30

  • Follow Route 30 westbound to I-376 in Forest Hills Borough

  • Take the ramp toward 376 West 22/30 Pittsburgh/Monroeville

  • Take the left-hand ramp toward West 376/22/30 toward Pittsburgh

  • From westbound I-376, take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)

  • At the traffic signal, turn left onto southbound South Braddock Avenue

  • End detour

Trucks will be required to use the detour long-term until the new bridge is constructed.

Starting at 5 a.m. Monday morning, bi-directional traffic will be maintained on the temporary structure while the new Kenmawr Bridge is being built. Pedestrians will use the existing bridge this weekend and the sidewalk on the temporary bridge on Monday morning. Jackson Street will be closed at South Braddock Avenue. Motorists will use a temporary roadway from Hawkins Village to access Jackson Street.

The $12.46 million project includes the replacement of the weight restricted bridge, lane widening, traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of Woodstock and South Braddock Avenues, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, sign upgrades, and pavement marking installation.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

