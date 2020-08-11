Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stratton Lock to Close September 14

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the lock facility at Stratton Lock and Dam on the Fox River in McHenry County will close Sept. 14 for the remainder of the navigation season due to ongoing construction.

“IDNR has been working to extend the size of the lock, among other improvements, at the facility for several years now and we’re finally eying the finish line,” said Loren Wobig, director of the Office of Water Resources, IDNR. “This closure will help ensure the project wraps up by the end of the calendar year, allowing boaters use of the new and improved facility for the entirety of the 2021 navigation season.”

More than 24,000 boats and personal watercraft pass through the Stratton lock annually. Once completed, the construction will improve three components of the facility by replacing the existing gate control structure, extending the lock and rehabilitating the berm on the west side of the Fox River to correct erosion problems.

The closure, which will continue through the end of October and will require that the lock be fully closed and dewatered, will not interfere with operation of the dam or gates. The facility will then close for the winter beginning Nov. 1 and will reopen in spring of 2021.

