August 11, 2020

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released the following statement on Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month:

“As a proud American Pacific Islander and Utahn, I am excited to join with thousands of my fellow Pacific Islanders in Utah to celebrate Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month. This August, we honor the rich cultural heritage of the Pacific Islands and we recognize the many contributions of the Pacific Island Community to our state and nation.

“From business, education, athletics, government, literature, law, medicine, history, law enforcement, and many other important areas, Pacific Islanders have greatly enriched our communities and cultivated the growth of the state of Utah. Additionally, the Pacific Island Community has continually added its own unique flavors of music, art and cuisine to Utah, and contributed greatly in so many successes of our State. I am extremely honored to represent the values of my Pacific Island heritage while I serve as your Attorney General.

“Join with me this month in honoring the great pioneers of the Pacific Islands, preserving and promoting the cultural heritage and traditions of the Islands, and taking part in the many events throughout Utah that will provide a platform for Pacific Islanders to celebrate and share our heritage.”

Check below for some ways you can join in celebrating Utah Pacific Island Heritage Month:

