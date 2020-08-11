State to host virtual employment workshops for veterans, military members, and spouses

In partnership with the Utah Veterans and Military Employment Coalition, the Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) is hosting a series of virtual employment workshops for Veterans, military members, and their spouses.

What: Veteran and Military Employment Services Overview Workshop When: Recurring virtual event on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. beginning on August 18 Description: Learn about employment services offered by the state of Utah to Veterans, military members, and spouses. Register: Sign up to attend at jobs.utah.gov

What: Civilian Resume Workshop for Veterans, Military Members, and Spouses When: Recurring virtual event on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. beginning on August 19 Description: Join a live online resume workshop to learn about creating a resume, translating your military experience and networking in the civilian workforce Register: Sign up to attend at jobs.utah.gov

What: Federal Resume Workshop for Veterans, Military Members, and Spouses When: Recurring virtual event on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. beginning on August 19 Description: Join a live online resume workshop to learn about creating a resume, translating your military experience and networking in the federal workforce Register: Sign up to attend at jobs.utah.gov

All three recurring workshops will be hosted via Google Hangouts. Individuals wishing to attend may access, sign up, and attend at jobs.utah.gov.