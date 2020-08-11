Austin Top Fashion Photographer Agency Award 2020
Austin Top Fashion Photographer Agency Award 2020AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AustinPhotographers.photo was awarded Top Fashion Photographer Agency Award in Austin Texas on July 21, 2020, by the Austin Fashion Association. The locally-based Austin Photographers were carefully selected through a vetting process that required the contestants to have a minimum of 10 years of experience, substantial professional publications, a thorough portfolio review, and excellent modern business practices. After a thorough review of a new up and coming fashion photography agency; "Austin Photographers" was selected for this award. I take a lot more than fancy shooting to become the Top Fashion Photographer Agency in Austin Texas.
As noted by the Austin Fashion Association; Austin Photographers had an exceptional portfolio in the following categories for best Austin Fashion Photographer.
Austin Fashion Photography Catagory 1:
The Best Editorial Fashion Photography Photographer in Austin due to numerous Fashion Magazine publications that Austin Photographers submitted to Vogue, ELLE, HARPER'S BAZAAR, and Vanity Fair.
Austin Fashion Photography Catagory 2:
The next category was the Best High Fashion Photographer. Austin Photographers was recognized for having the best high fashion photography work with major fashion name brands and labels that were used by advertising cosmetic brands products. This required Austin Photographers to have connections with influencers such as models, artists, movie stars, actresses, actors, celebrities, designers, and sports figures.
Austin Fashion Photography Catagory 3:
The 3rd award was The Best Austin Catalog Photographer for which Austin Photographers was noted as having an extensive history of working with some of the top name brands in the fashion industry like Gucci, Prada, Vogue, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein.
Austin Fashion Photography Catagory 4:
Lastly, Austin Photographers was awarded the best Street Fashion Photographer. This is because Austin Photographers has an elite team of photographers that have an extensive background in Street Fashion Photography which requires specific types of models, clothing styles designers, and typically a flair for artistic expression using urban and street scenes for staging.
AustinPhotoGraphers.photo is where you can find some of the portfolio work that was judged for this competition.
