Collis for Congress Election Night Contact Information

HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collis for Congress campaign will be having an election night party for volunteers, supporters, and staff. The event will be held at:

Muddy Cow Bar and Grill
35 3rd Ave SE
Hutchinson, MN 55350

Media: To schedule interviews with Dr. Noel Collis, please call 320-980-4117

Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner who is running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.

Paid for by Dr. Noel Collis for Congress

Carolyn Borgen
Collis for Congress
+15079955591
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

