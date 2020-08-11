Collis for Congress Election Night Contact Information
HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collis for Congress campaign will be having an election night party for volunteers, supporters, and staff. The event will be held at:
Muddy Cow Bar and Grill
35 3rd Ave SE
Hutchinson, MN 55350
Media: To schedule interviews with Dr. Noel Collis, please call 320-980-4117
Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner who is running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.
Paid for by Dr. Noel Collis for Congress
Carolyn Borgen
Carolyn Borgen
Collis for Congress
+15079955591
email us here
