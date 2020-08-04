Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,636 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Collis - Real-life Story about being a Pro-life Doctor

Being Pro-life vs. Living Pro-life

As a doctor, I have had the opportunity to put into practice my belief that life needs to be protected from conception to natural death.”
— Dr. Noel Collis
HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collis for Congress campaign does metro media buy to introduce voters to Dr. Collis.

In an emotionally moving story about a young girl who comes to his office seeking an abortion referral, Dr. Noel Collis talks about the real-life ramification of being a pro-life doctor and how it positively impacts others' lives.

"As a doctor, I have had the opportunity to put into practice my belief that life needs to be protected from conception to natural death," said Noel Collis, Candidate for Congress

"I hope that this story helps others see the issue of being pro-life from the survivors' perspective," said Noel Collis, Candidate for Congress

"When that young woman came up to me a few years ago and thanked me for saving her life, that was one of my most gratifying moments," said Noel Collis, Candidate for Congress

Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.

Paid for by Dr. Noel Collis for Congress

Carolyn Borgen
Collis for Congress
+16122518492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Dr. Collis on Being Pro-life

You just read:

Dr. Collis - Real-life Story about being a Pro-life Doctor

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.