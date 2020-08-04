Dr. Collis - Real-life Story about being a Pro-life Doctor
Being Pro-life vs. Living Pro-life
As a doctor, I have had the opportunity to put into practice my belief that life needs to be protected from conception to natural death.”HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collis for Congress campaign does metro media buy to introduce voters to Dr. Collis.
— Dr. Noel Collis
In an emotionally moving story about a young girl who comes to his office seeking an abortion referral, Dr. Noel Collis talks about the real-life ramification of being a pro-life doctor and how it positively impacts others' lives.
"As a doctor, I have had the opportunity to put into practice my belief that life needs to be protected from conception to natural death," said Noel Collis, Candidate for Congress
"I hope that this story helps others see the issue of being pro-life from the survivors' perspective," said Noel Collis, Candidate for Congress
"When that young woman came up to me a few years ago and thanked me for saving her life, that was one of my most gratifying moments," said Noel Collis, Candidate for Congress
Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.
Paid for by Dr. Noel Collis for Congress
Carolyn Borgen
Collis for Congress
+16122518492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Dr. Collis on Being Pro-life