Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,621 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 26-August 1)

SALT LAKE CITY (August 6, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,080 for the week of July 26 to August 1, 2020 with a total of $75,223,255 of benefits paid. There were 81,439 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - July 26-August 1

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

07/26 to 08/01

3,137

72,144

$20,733,604

$41,334,810

Week Prior

(07/19 to 07/25)

3,737

-16%

74,903

-3.7%

$20,934,081

-1%

$41,430,300

2019 Weekly Average

1,131

177%

8,856

711%

$2,876,354

621%

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - July 26-August 1

New Claims

% Change

Continued Claims

% Change

Benefits

Paid

% Change

$600 Stimulus 

07/26 to 08/01

832

7,958

$3,323,328

$7,703,400

Week Prior

(07/19 to 07/25)

1,307

-36%

8,813

-9.7%

$2,164,557

53%

$5,315,455

Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC) July 26-August 1

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15 to August 1, 2020

New Claims

% Change

Benefits 

Paid

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

PEUC

(Federal)

$600 Stimulus 

(Federal)

07/26 to 08/01

1,111

$2,045,669

217,234

41,429

9,910

Week Prior (07/19 to 07/25)

1,013

9.7%

$1,812,287

$406,402,125

$44,806,302

$15,281,886

$826,594,016

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 25, 2020 was 4,563. A total of 5,292 met the same criteria during the previous week. 

“Over the past two weeks we have seen new unemployment claims drop by 28% while also seeing a continued, gradual decrease in ongoing unemployment claims” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Certainly employment continues to be impacted for many, but this improvement is critical as the $600 federal stimulus has expired for all claimants.”

In addition, job attachment status for active claimants will end effective August 15, 2020.  This does not result in ineligibility, however to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit.

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 26-August 1)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.