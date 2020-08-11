- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 26-August 1)

SALT LAKE CITY (August 6, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,080 for the week of July 26 to August 1, 2020 with a total of $75,223,255 of benefits paid. There were 81,439 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - July 26-August 1 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/26 to 08/01 3,137 72,144 $20,733,604 $41,334,810 Week Prior (07/19 to 07/25) 3,737 -16% 74,903 -3.7% $20,934,081 -1% $41,430,300 2019 Weekly Average 1,131 177% 8,856 711% $2,876,354 621% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - July 26-August 1 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/26 to 08/01 832 7,958 $3,323,328 $7,703,400 Week Prior (07/19 to 07/25) 1,307 -36% 8,813 -9.7% $2,164,557 53% $5,315,455 Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC) July 26-August 1 Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to August 1, 2020 New Claims % Change Benefits Paid Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) PEUC (Federal) $600 Stimulus (Federal) 07/26 to 08/01 1,111 $2,045,669 217,234 41,429 9,910 Week Prior (07/19 to 07/25) 1,013 9.7% $1,812,287 $406,402,125 $44,806,302 $15,281,886 $826,594,016

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 25, 2020 was 4,563. A total of 5,292 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“Over the past two weeks we have seen new unemployment claims drop by 28% while also seeing a continued, gradual decrease in ongoing unemployment claims” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Certainly employment continues to be impacted for many, but this improvement is critical as the $600 federal stimulus has expired for all claimants.”

In addition, job attachment status for active claimants will end effective August 15, 2020. This does not result in ineligibility, however to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit.

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

