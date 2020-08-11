Middlesex // Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303386
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/11/2020 0755 hrs
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: Berlin
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 6
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 46
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gregory Mathieu
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Somerville, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Alexandria Smith
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: SPT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: CVH
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash
on Interstate 89. Investigation revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 lost
control of the vehicle due to lack of sleep. Vehicle #1 rear ended vehicle #2
and both vehicles came to rest near the break down lane. There were no traffic
hazards and only suspected minor injury.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191