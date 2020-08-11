Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex // Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A303386                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/11/2020 0755 hrs

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Berlin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 6

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 46

WEATHER: Overcast      

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gregory Mathieu

AGE: 28    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Somerville, MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Alexandria Smith

AGE: 32     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: SPT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: CVH

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash

on Interstate 89.  Investigation revealed that the operator of vehicle #1 lost

control of the vehicle due to lack of sleep.  Vehicle #1 rear ended vehicle #2

and both vehicles came to rest near the break down lane.  There were no traffic

hazards and only suspected minor injury.    

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

ryan.butler@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

