Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Berrien

HIGHWAY: M-63

CLOSEST CITY : St. Joseph

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be making concrete pavement repairs on 1.1 miles of M-63 (Niles Avenue) from south of Midway Avenue to south of Winchester Avenue.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane will be open in each direction throughout construction.