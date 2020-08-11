US-41/M-38 resurfacing project starts Aug. 17 in Baraga County

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

COUNTY: Baraga

HIGHWAYS: US-41/M-38

CLOSEST TOWNS: L'Anse, Baraga

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $2.4 million to resurface 8.3 miles of US-41 from Falls River to south of Old US-41, and M-38 from east of Beartown Road to US-41 in the villages of L'Anse and Baraga, Baraga County. Work includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, joint repairs, concrete sidewalk and ramps, aggregate shoulders, guardrail adjustments, and pavement markings. The project includes two three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranties.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The work will require single-lane closures with one alternating lane of traffic maintained via traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the roadway.