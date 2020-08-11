» News » 2020 » Governor Parson declares Aug. 16-22 as Water and W...

Governor Parson declares Aug. 16-22 as Water and Wastewater Treatment Workers Week in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 11, 2020 – Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring Aug. 16-22, 2020, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Workers Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the crucial work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities vibrant.

“I want to thank our water and wastewater professionals and recognize the role they play in our daily lives to help provide safe clean drinking water and to make our wastewater systems work smoothly,” said Governor Parson. “A clean and abundant supply of safe drinking water creates jobs, attracts industry and investments, and provides for the health and welfare of our citizens.”

A thank you video featuring a message from Governor Parson is available here.

