Silgan Containers Expanding Operations in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Silgan Containers, a leading manufacturer of metal food packaging, today announced plans to expand operations in Lancaster County. The company’s more than $9.7 million investment is projected to create 16 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1987, Silgan Containers is a solutions-based manufacturer of metal containers for shelf-stable food and general line products.

Located at 1531 Camp Creek Road, Silgan Containers’ Lancaster County facility manufactures cans for food customers across the Southeast.

The company’s expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Silgan Containers team should visit https://silgancontainers.com/careers/.

Quotes

“Silgan is proud to make this investment in Lancaster, S.C., which will provide job security and opportunities to our great team of employees in Lancaster. The state and county’s positive business climate combined with an excellent workforce have helped make this investment possible.” -Silgan Plant Manager John Wilbert

“It’s always exciting to see one of our existing businesses prosper and grow. We celebrate Silgan Containers’ decision to increase its footprint in South Carolina and create 16 new jobs. We are committed to fostering our state’s business-friendly climate so that we’ll continue to see job-creating investments like this one.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re excited to celebrate the continued success of our state’s thriving manufacturing industry. Silgan Containers’ latest investment in Lancaster County is a big win and will have a real impact in the Lancaster County community.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“It’s another golden day for Lancaster County with Silgan Containers’ expansion of their Lancaster operation. Silgan Containers is one of our most respected manufacturers, and the new jobs and investment are very much welcomed and appreciated.” -Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper

“Silgan Containers’ expansion is a significant long-term commitment to their Lancaster County facility. The investment is a reflection of the plant’s strategic importance to the company and a testament to the outstanding business climate the county and state offer manufacturers.” -Lancaster County Economic Development Executive Director Jamie Gilbert