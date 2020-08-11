Caution advised on northbound Hwy 169 south of St. Peter (Aug. 11, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised to use caution on northbound Highway 169 south of St. Peter as the outside lane is closed in a short section (less than one mile) due to several slope failures.

MnDOT officials discovered the slides located between 367th Avenue and Freeman Drive on the Minnesota River sides of Highway 169 over the weekend. MnDOT crews subsequently closed the outside lane and shoulder of the impacted area until further investigation can be completed.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

