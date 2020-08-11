Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 20A203492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno                       

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 8/10/2020 @ 0921 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 Village Drive Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Harrison                                     

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh. VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 10th, 2020, Vermont State Police from the St. Albans Barracks received a report of two armed males at the Enosburgh Electric Company attempting to gain entry and being threatening.  Troopers responded to the area and located Robert Walker-Brazie armed with a machete, and Andrew Harrison armed with a steel pry bar. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Robert Walker-Brazie for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, and Unlawful Mischief.  Andrew Harrison for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Threatening.  Both were taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.  Walker-Brazie and Harrison were cited and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/20  1300 hours       

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

 

Corporal Eric Patno

St. Albans State Police Barracks

802-524-5993

 

