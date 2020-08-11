Rhode Island Man Charged Following OHRV Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Christopher J. Egan (603) 788-3164 August 11, 2020

Pittsburg, NH – At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, rescue personnel were called to the Hidden Acres Connector Trail in response to an OHRV crash with two people injured. EMS personnel from Pittsburg Fire and Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, the Pittsburg Police Department, and a Fish and Game Conservation Officer arrived on the scene within minutes of the call.

An investigation into the rollover crash led authorities to believe that Kevin King, 38, of West Greenwich, RI, was attempting to pass a slower-moving ATV on a straight section of the trail when he lost control of the UTV he was operating. The machine went off the opposite edge of the trail and into a drainage ditch where it traveled a significant distance, rolled over onto its roof, and came to rest against a large tree. King and his passenger, Joyce King, 69, also of West Greenwich, RI, each suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. The injured subjects were transported out to US Route 3 by a rescue ATV and trailer, and were then transported by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment. The UTV operator had been wearing his seatbelt, however the passenger was not restrained and neither had been wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The operator of the uninvolved ATV being passed was able to avoid collision, and neither she nor her young passenger were injured.

Mr. King was charged by the investigating Conservation Officer with operating an OHRV at an unreasonable speed, collision resulting. He was also charged with operating an OHRV in a manner so as to endanger.