Coronavirus-Related Death Reported For Uinta County

August 11, 2020

Wyoming’s total number of deaths associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has grown with the death of a Uinta County man who previously tested positive for the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 29 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,565 lab-confirmed cases and 477 probable cases reported.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.