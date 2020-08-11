Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,543 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus-Related Death Reported For Uinta County

Coronavirus-Related Death Reported For Uinta County

August 11, 2020

Wyoming’s total number of deaths associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has grown with the death of a Uinta County man who previously tested positive for the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older adult man had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 29 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,565 lab-confirmed cases and 477 probable cases reported.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.

You just read:

Coronavirus-Related Death Reported For Uinta County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.