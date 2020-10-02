Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to A Person with Confirmed Mesothelioma to Not Delay Compensation Because of the Coronavirus and To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Plan-For Better Results

"We are appealing to the family of person with mesothelioma in Ohio to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get a plan for financial compensation results.” — Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of person with confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get a plan for the best possible financial compensation results. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a person-family dealing with this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Because of the Coronavirus many people with mesothelioma have delayed beginning the compensation process. For the best possible mesothelioma compensation results it is vital the person with this illness recall how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

The group says, "We are appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a person with mesothelioma to involved and help their loved one. There is a good chance your loved one with mesothelioma was initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus. If by chance the doctors took a second look and determined it was mesothelioma the odds are good the mesothelioma was discovered in a more advanced stage. If this sounds like you or your loved one-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst will know exactly how to help." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from their focus on the best possible compensation the Center is also extremely passionate about the best possible medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio: https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio: https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/departments/cancer.

The Ohio Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Ohio including communities such as Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, or Youngstown. https://Ohio.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Ohio include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



