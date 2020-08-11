Project to Replace a Route 158 Bridge in Mercer County to Begin Next Week

​Work will begin soon to replace the 94-year-old bridge that carries Route 158 over Brandy Run in Mercer Borough and East Lackawannock Township, Mercer County.

Work on the bridge, which is located near the southern entrance to the Brandy Springs Park, is expected to start August 17, 2020, weather permitting.

The project will include removing the existing bridge and replace it with a box culvert. Work will be completed by PennDOT Department Force employees from the Mercer County facility.

The project will require a 22-mile detour, which will be posted using Route 62, Route 19, and Route 208. It is expected to be in place for a month.

The existing bridge was built in 1926. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with a weight limit. Approximately 1,750 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

