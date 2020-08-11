ICF Launches Free Outdoor Illinois App

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today introduced a new app tailored to Illinois’ outdoorsmen and women. The app, called Outdoor Illinois, is free and available for both iPhone and Android systems on the App Store and Google Play.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer sportsmen and women an additional – and accessible – outlet to fill their needs when it comes to outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing,” said Crystal Curfman, executive director, ICF. “The new app offers outdoor enthusiasts a wealth of information and opportunities, from setting reminders for hunting and fishing licenses to providing contact information for Illinois’ Conservation Police Officers.”

Once downloaded on a preferred mobile device, users can find a wealth of information under each of the four main areas: • Hunting • Fishing • Boating • Camping

Users also can purchase hunting and fishing licenses, find places to hunt and fish, view state and national fishing records, register new boats and renew boat registration, access a list of Illinois state parks, learn more about camping and campsite and shelter reservations, set reminders for upcoming season and renewal dates, donate to the ICF and more.

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is an IRS 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1995 to support the programs of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more information check the ICF website at www.ilconservation.org.