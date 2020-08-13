Glassbox Becomes the First Digital Customer Experience Solution to Achieve ISO 27701 Data Privacy Certification

The certification enables Glassbox to provide seamless customer experiences and safeguard personal data, inspiring a new industry standard of data protection

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glassbox , the leading analytics platform for optimizing user experiences on web and mobile applications, today announced the company has earned the International Organization for Standardization’s ISO/IEC 27701:2019 standard ("ISO 27701"), which streamlines privacy controls to reduce the risk to the privacy rights of individuals. Glassbox is the first digital customer experience with session replay solution to gain the global certification which is expected to become the most robust and thorough standard in ensuring customer privacy and regulatory compliance. The company has already achieved both ISO 27001 and SOC 2.The ISO 27701 standard is based on a variety of data privacy guidelines in accordance with major data protection regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. To achieve the certification, these guidelines need to be met at both the company level and its conduct, and the design of its product’s data processing system. Glassbox exceeded the requirements for its customer experience analytics solutions by complying with data collection security structure, obligation to end-user PII rights, privacy by design and by default, security of data on all platforms and access control.“Glassbox is committed to data privacy and ensuring the security of our clients and their customers,” said Yaron Morgenstern, CEO of Glassbox. “As consumers continue to shift online, and rapid digitization takes place across numerous industries, we will continue to provide organizations with the tools to perfect the way in which they serve customers, while simultaneously ensuring the highest standards of security and data privacy to facilitate True Digital Customer Experience.”Glassbox’s Data Protection Officer, Oran Biran added "Frequent changes in data protection regulations are causing tremendous uncertainty amongst companies regarding how to build and maintain their privacy management framework. We believe that by complying with a robust, clear and auditable standard for privacy management we are able to ensure the highest standard of privacy of our clients’ customers.”Digital analytics services are a crucial mechanism for enterprise optimization, and the ISO 27701 requirements elevate the overall standard of the industry, laying out the steps organizations need to take to truly ensure the privacy of consumers’ personal data.About Glassbox:Glassbox empowers organizations to manage and optimize the entire digital lifecycle of their web and mobile customers. Leveraging unparalleled big data, behavioral analytics, session replay, journey mapping, free-text search, application monitoring, and machine learning capabilities, Glassbox enables enterprises to understand not only what their online and mobile customers are doing but also why they are doing it – while relying on advanced privacy controls that ensure minimal impact on customers’ privacy. Most importantly, Glassbox informs and facilitates action based on those insights that can lead to enhanced customer experience, improved conversion ratios, higher sales, agile IT troubleshooting, and also prove regulatory compliance and faster customer disputes resolution. Glassbox's solutions are used by medium to very large enterprises globally across a wide range of verticals. Founded in 2010, Glassbox is headquartered in London, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv. www.glassboxdigital.com Media Contact:Joseph Mosesjoseph@headline.media+44 7308 349 833