Allentown UI/UX Design Team Offers Higher Ed Crowdfunding Services

While COVID-19 means campuses are empty, a higher education crowdfunding platform from KDG can help keep students connected.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UI/UX designers at KDG are helping college campuses stay connected in the age of COVID-19. The company has been celebrated for its award-winning higher education crowdfunding platforms. These online Day of Giving sites help schools not only fundraise, but engage alumni and students through interactive games, friendly competitions, and hidden rewards.

“As schools look for ways to build bonds and create communities between students who are working remotely, there is no better way to do this than through crowdfunding,” explains Matt Harwick, AVP of Design at KDG.

All crowdfunding campaigns feature detailed graphics and donor stats, engaging videos and imagery, and social sharing capabilities that quickly help spread the word. Donor challenges let graduating classes, clubs, or degree programs face off against each other in friendly competitions, with the chance to double their donations or even win prizes. Meanwhile, with round-the-clock support schools can rest easy knowing KDG is available to answer questions or provide assistance throughout the day.

KDG’s crowdfunding clients include Baker University, Muhlenberg College, Florida Institute of Technology, and Drexel University. Drexel University even won a platinum CASE Award for its 2016 campaign with KDG.

To learn more about higher ed crowdfunding, custom website design, and more from KDG’s UI/UX design team, contact the company by visiting https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact/.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

