NDCS director elected to national organization board

August 10, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has been elected treasurer of the Correctional Leaders Association (CLA). That organization consists of the chief executive officers (CEOs) from state correctional systems across the United States committed to promoting professionalism in the field of corrections and supporting policy and practices relative to public safety.

“I am honored to serve the members of CLA and to repay that organization for the support and assistance I have received since 2015,” said Dir. Frakes.

In 2015, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Dir. Frakes to oversee NDCS – an agency with more than 2,100 employees and more than 5,200 inmates housed in 10 facilities across the state. His corrections career began in Washington State where he rose through the ranks to become deputy director of prisons for the Washington State Department of Corrections (WADOC) before coming to Nebraska.

“The last five years have marked tremendous change and achievement at NDCS,” noted Dir. Frakes. “We have made great strides in the areas of reentry, providing job training and prosocial activities, administration of clinical treatment, increasing staff pay and hiring incentives, facilitating team member development and implementing process improvements in a variety of areas to the benefit of Nebraska taxpayers.”

Dir. Frakes said the CLA has been particularly supportive over the past five months during the management of COVID-19. “Member states have had the opportunity to ask questions, share best practices and participate in a number of webinars that have allowed experts to come together – all focused on identifying the best path through this pandemic.”

Dir. Frakes will serve on the board of directors for CLA until the summer of 2022. 

