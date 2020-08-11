SD legislators direct justices to take another look at parenting time

KELO News

The South Dakota Supreme Court is considering whether to start a state commission on parenting-time guidelines.

The five justices plan a hearing Tuesday, August 25, starting at 9 a.m. CT, in the court’s chamber on the second floor of the state Capitol.

The proposal of a new commission comes after the Legislature passed HB 1140 last winter, telling the Supreme Court to develop a public hearing process to review the minimum standard guidelines and to recommend any changes.

