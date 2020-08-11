Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US-131 BR resurfacing starts Monday in Kalamazoo

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Kalamazoo

HIGHWAY: US-131 Business Route (BR)

CLOSEST CITY: Kalamazoo

START DATE: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 4.5 miles of US-131 BR from Dunkley Street to US-131. The $1.9 million investment includes asphalt resurfacing, concrete repairs, shoulder work, and pavement markings.

For more information, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve ride quality and safety for motorists, as well as extend the life of the roadway.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: US-131 BR will be closed during construction with posted detours.

Southbound US-131 BR will be detoured on US-131 to eastbound West Main Street, then Westnedge Avenue.

Northbound US-131 BR will be detoured west on Kalamazoo Avenue, south on Douglas Avenue, and west on West Main Street.

The detour for the entrance ramps at Westnedge Avenue and Douglas Avenue will be Douglas Avenue to westbound West Main Street.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick. 

