Ecolab Veteran Jamice Obianyo Joins Executive Consulting FirmFORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExecuInsight LLC Adds Another Remarkable Woman
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jamice Obianyo, who recently retired after a 20-year career with Ecolab and who has more than 35 years of comprehensive experience in the hospitality, industrial and institutional industries and academia, has joined ExecuInsight LLC as a consulting partner and speaker.
“I’ve known Jamice for many years, and she is a top-notch executive who will provide our clients with the expertise and insight that is needed to excel in today’s environment,” said Michele Hanson, CEO of ExecuInsight. “We are beyond thrilled to have her join our team!”
Jamice is the former director of grants management and community relations for Ecolab Inc. She managed the Ecolab Foundation’s small and midsized grants along with regional grant programs, including the company’s signature Visions for Learning teacher grant program.
Before her time at Ecolab, Jamice held corporate leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at Ecolab, SC Johnson Wax and Amoco. She also has academic research experience with Georgia State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Spelman College in Atlanta and an MBA from the E. Philip Saunders College of Business at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Jamice is an accomplished, enthusiastic business leader who thrives on challenges to deliver organizational growth, innovation and profitability.
“When you value and honor people, you bring out the best in them, and partnering with ExecuInsight empowers me to help elevate others to be their best,” Jamice said.
A longtime advocate of women, Jamice is a founding member and past member of the board of directors of the Network of Executive Women (NEW). She also has held leadership roles on the board of numerous nonprofit organizations in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, including the F.R. Bigelow Foundation; Children’s Home Society and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota; City of Saint Paul Right Track; Neighborhood House; Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest Care Mobile; Saint Paul Public Schools Foundation; SciMathMN; Science Museum of Minnesota; University of Minnesota STEM Education Center; and YWCA of Minneapolis.
Along with her consulting work, Jamice is available to speak as part of ExecuInsight’s “Amplifying Our Black Sisters’ Voices to Activate Change” panel, which also features fellow ExecuInsight partners Zina Garrison, a tennis legend who broke down barriers for other Black women in the sport; and Municipal Court Judge Monica Ewing, who has been a legal powerhouse in the Atlanta area for more than 30 years.
ExecuInsight, founded in 2004 by Michele Hanson, is an executive speaking, coaching and strategy firm. Formed to meet the needs of fast-moving organizations, ExecuInsight helps companies assess, plan and execute new strategies, initiatives and programs in pursuit of enhanced success. Each executive on ExecuInsight’s team has at least 25 years of experience in their respective fields.
To work with Jamice or for more information, contact ExecuInsight at execuinsight@gmail.com or (512) 818-0807.
