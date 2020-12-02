Six successful Black women to share their stories of overcoming obstacles, breaking barriers and effecting change
Six powerful Black women offer wisdom, advice and strategies for healingFORT WORTH, TX, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the 60-minute virtual program “Black Women Overcoming Barriers — Bent But Not Broken,” these exceptional women — Zina Garrison, Monica Ewing, Jamice Obianyo, Dr. Kimberly Wilson, Veda Womack and Nicole Wright — will come together to share the challenges of having been some of the first Black women in their industries while focusing on their passion for success. In a bimonthly series, the group will offer strategies for others who are trying to break down barriers. They will discuss the pain that’s flowing through the Black community and how everyone is trying to find space to heal. They will also delve into the importance of having a mentor and going into 2021 with a fresh, new outlook.
“This, by far, is one of the most important, inspirational and influential groups of speakers that our organization has offered to our client base,” said Michele Hanson, CEO of ExecuInsight. “The messages they will deliver during these challenging times is important for everyone to hear. Right now, it is important to keep the conversation going in our organizations around racial justice and to bring our Black sisters to the forefront and amplify their stories. We believe that they can offer us learning and strategies for the future. Please contact us soon to schedule your event.”
The team of panelists are leaders and groundbreakers in their industries. Each one has persevered through discrimination, moved to the top of their fields, given to the community and have families they care for.
The first Black woman to reach a Grand Slam tennis event since Althea Gibson in 1958, Zina Garrison is an Olympic gold and bronze medalist, and she coached the U.S. women’s team at three Olympic games. She ranked as one of the top 10 female tennis players from 1983 to 1995. She has served on the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and the USTA board of directors. Zina also founded the Zina Garrison All Court Tennis Foundation and the Zina Garrison Foundation for the Homeless.
“Black women are finally getting the opportunity and chance to shine,” Zina said. “We’ve been doing a lot of the work but have not had the opportunities, and now people are starting to see our strength.”
Monica Ewing is a successful attorney, professor, author and judge. She has had extensive experience in trial practice, academic and judicial areas in the Atlanta region for more than 30 years. She also spent many years as an adjunct professor at Georgia State University, teaching legal courses for the College of Law and the School of Music. Monica is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and ethics adviser for the various organizations she is affiliated with.
“Black women working together in genuine support of each other is a force not easily derailed,” Monica said.
Jamice Obianyo is the former director of grants management and community relations for Ecolab Inc. She has held numerous corporate leadership positions with increasing responsibilities (including corporate account sales, marketing, research, development and engineering, global communications, sustainability, and corporate finance) at Ecolab, SC Johnson Wax and Amoco. She also has academic research experience working for Georgia State University. Jamice is an accomplished, enthusiastic business leader who thrives on challenges to deliver organizational growth, innovation and profitability.
“What makes me most hopeful about the future for Black girls and women is the fact that we are leading for change in every aspect of life: spiritually, family, career and in our communities,” Jamice said.
The chief cardiology fellow at Medical City Fort Worth, Dr. Kimberly Wilson will pursue further training in interventional cardiology at St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, Pa. Dr. Wilson studied chemical engineering with a minor in bioengineering at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. She obtained her master’s degree in bioengineering from Arizona State University and attended medical school at the University of North Texas — Health Science Center’s Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, Texas.
“To paraphrase Michelle Obama, history has shown that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own,” Dr. Wilson said. “With this in mind, I remain hopeful for the future of Black girls and women. I am steadfast in this optimism, because with each individual win, that self-propelled body of contagious courage generates momentum and becomes an agent for change.”
Veda Womack is a native New Yorker who has been a surgical physician assistant since 2001. She graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from Touro College in New York, followed by a surgical residency for physician assistants at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Veda also completed her MBA with a health-care focus at George Washington University in 2014 while working full time. Since switching to academics in 2018 as assistant professor of women’s health and clinical skills, she recently became the Director of Clinical Education for Physician Assistant Studies at the start of the pandemic.
The moderator of the event, Nicole Wright, is a passionate inclusion and diversity leader and program engagement consultant for the Acosta Co. She is the founder of SavvynSocial, a social media marketing organization for small businesses, and she is director of communications for the NEW (Network of Executive Women) North Texas Region.
“The fact that we are fully understanding the power of our collective voice makes me hopeful,” Nicole said. “#Blackgirlmagic is real — we've been turning water into Champagne without any resources for decades, and that's never going to stop.”
ExecuInsight, founded in 2004 by Michele Hanson, is an executive speaking, coaching and strategy firm. Formed to meet the needs of fast-moving organizations, ExecuInsight helps companies assess, plan and execute new strategies, initiatives and programs in pursuit of enhanced success. Each executive on ExecuInsight’s team has 25 years of experience in their respective fields.
