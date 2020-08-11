Doctor develops personalized solution to COVID-19 threat
Electronics designer developing shield for airborne pathogens
Wearing the device could be a game-changer in how society moves forward and recovers from the pandemic, enabling wearers to again visit crowded, enclosed areas and avoid contracting the virus.”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, US, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doctor Develops Personalized Solution to COVID-19 Threat
— Capt. Kenny
The DEFENDER is More Effective than an N95 Face Mask
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A new way to battle COVID-19 is on the horizon — and it will come in the form of a non-evasive hat or visor designed for comfort and more effective than an N95 mask in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.
A face mask is not designed to protect the wearer. It is designed to protect others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states, “The mask is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.”
Medical experts say the virus can be contracted through the eyes – just as through the mouth or nose. When an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, virus particles spray from their mouth or nose onto the face of others in proximity.
“These droplets are most likely to be inhaled through your nose or mouth, but they can also enter the body through the eyes,” said Viral Juthani, M.D., assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.
The DEFENDER, a collaborative brainchild of Dr. N. Chandra Sekhar and Captain Kenny LLC, and supported by the Arrow Electronics Certification Program, provides a personal non-evasive energy shield that sanitizes airborne pathogens before they enter the human body. The technology is housed under the bill of the cap or visor.
Sekhar received his doctorate in electronics and embedded systems and has worked in electronics design and development for more than 15 years.
“The DEFENDER’s technology is based on currently applied physics,” said Capt. Kenny. “Studies at both Columbia University and Penn State University that pre-date COVID-19 and recent research articles published in the National Library of Medicine and the Center for Radiological Research, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, have taken on new relevance since the outbreak of the current pandemic.”
Wearing the device could be a game-changer in how society moves forward and recovers from the pandemic, enabling wearers to again visit crowded, enclosed areas and avoid contracting the virus.
“People will now have more freedom to visit enclosed public places like restaurants, elevators, airplanes, offices, shops, and schools, knowing that they have a much greater measure of protection,” he added.
The DEFENDER energy shield cap and/or visor will be available to the public in December and distributed by 8619.org - a Daytona Beach, Florida company.
About 8619
8619.org was founded to further develop and study existing technology and science relating to airborne pathogens. CAPTAIN KENNY LLC, a Daytona Beach, FL based company, has been designing and marketing wearable fitness and health devices since 2016. Visit 8619.org for more information. Visitors can also register for updates.
The DEFENDER & Arrow Electronics
Captain Kenny LLC is connected to electronics designer N. Chandra Sekhar, Ph.D. from the ArrowPlus on-demand engineering platform to help support this product development. The company is also working with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, through their project’s acceptance in the Arrow Certification Program. As part of the program, this project has achieved Arrow Certified Technology, indicating that an engineer from Arrow has deemed the DEFENDER design feasible for manufacturing.
Media Relations Contact:
David Fierro, (850) 727-5499 or (850) 815-1621 (cell)
Email: david@dfierrocommunications.com
David Fierro
Fierro Communications
+1 850-727-5499
email us here