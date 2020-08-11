Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market Size to Reach Revenues of around $69 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases has affected small countries such as Bhutan, Mongolia, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and others. Therefore, the demand for protective clothing and equipment has increased in these countries and is expected to create short term opportunities for the vendors.

2. Around 2.3 million workers at the workplace are exposed to accidents annually, amounting to, approximately 6,000 per day. Moreover, more than 340 million workers succumb to workplace injuries and accidents annually across the globe, necessitating the need for protective clothing and equipment.

3. Manufacturers are facing major challenges in the production, on account of the high cost of raw material coupled with a shortage in raw material supply. Furthermore, the disruption in supply chain and other trade issues in export and import of materials is expected to act as a challenge in the market growth.

4. The US is one of the world's largest producers of chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Hence, the demand for protective clothing is expected to be higher in the US and in North America.

5. Europe's protective clothing market is also witnessing a rise in demand, particularly due to the increased usage in the healthcare industry (including frontline workers). However, the European market has also faced a shortage of supply during Q1 and Q2.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by protection, material, product, durability, end-users, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors and 34 other vendors

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market – Segmentation

• Industrial protective clothing and equipment are an essential element of the overall worker safety control strategy, primarily in construction, chemical, mining, oil & gas, and healthcare industries. The global industrial protective clothing and equipment market is highly competitive, with multiple players delivering a diverse range of protection goods.

• The rising awareness and importance of employee safety has driven the protective goggles and glasses market. Similarly, the growing demand from manufacturing, automobile, electronics, and semiconductor industries has significantly affected the global face shield industry. With the increased safety regulations, the demand has increased and is expected to drive the demand for face shields.

• The aramids market is expected to observe a healthier growth during the forecast period as the material is one of the major components used in the manufacturing of protective clothing. Automotive, construction, and military end-users are witnessing a high demand for lightweight and strong fiber material protective clothing, which is expected to fuel the demand for aramid fiber material in the market.

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market by Protection

• Industrial Protective Clothing

• Face Protection

• Foot Protection

• Head Protection

• Hand Protection

• Others

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market by Material

• Aramid

• Polyolefins

• Poly Benzimidazole

• Others

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market by Product

• Flame Retardant

• Chemical Protection

• Cleanroom Apparel

• Others

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market by End-users

• Healthcare

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Consumer Products

• Others

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market by Durability

• Durable

• Disposable

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market – Dynamics

The demand for industrial protective clothing and equipment is high, with increasing safety and health concerns for industrial workers across the world. Lightweight, comfort, safety, and others are some of the main features that are considered while selecting protective clothing and equipment. Many vendors such as MSA Safety, Dupont, Ansell, and others have made ‘comfort’ as the key feature in their marketing strategy. For instance, MSA Safety provides its product catalog with features highlighting comfort, lightweight and others in products including respirators, helmets, and others.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Rising Demand for Efficient Hand Safety Equipment

• Demand from Small Countries

• Strict Regulatory Standards

• Development of Smart Technology

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market – Geography

In 2019, North America became the largest supplier to the demand for safe garments and supplies due to strict state and local government laws and improved responsibility for employees' welfare in the industrial workplace. The growth of various end-users and their concern for the safety of the workforce is expected to increase. In addition, the local brands in the region, in terms of supply and distribution, are expected to face challenges from established market vendors. With the high demand for PPE in the US, various small vendors have entered the marketplace, creating healthy competition.

Industrial Protective Clothing and Equipment Market by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Chile

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey

Prominent Vendors

• 3M

• ARC Group

• Kimberly-Clark

• Honeywell

• MSA Safety

• Lakeland

• Alpha Pro Tech

• Ansell

• Sioen

• Bunzl

• Dräger

Other Prominent Vendors

• DuPont

• TenCate

• Gore

• Global Industrial

• Global Glove and Safety

• Mallory

• Total Safety

• DeWALT

• Momentum Group

• Wenaas

• Gateway Safety

• PBI Fabrics

• PIP Global

• Sanctum Workwear

• Alexandra

• ASATEX

• Bennett Safetywear

• Uno Martin Group

• Bulwark Protection

• Ballyclare

• Lindström

• JSP

• Delta Plus

• Cintas

• Encon Safety Products

• ERB Safety

• Ergodyne

• International Enviroguard

• HexArmor

• MCR Safety

• Ritmed

• NSA

• Pyramex

• Sellstrom

