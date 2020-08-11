Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,475 in the last 365 days.

SD legislators direct justices to take another look at parenting time

KELO News

The South Dakota Supreme Court is considering whether to start a state commission on parenting-time guidelines.

The five justices plan a hearing Tuesday, August 25, starting at 9 a.m. CT, in the court’s chamber on the second floor of the state Capitol.

The proposal of a new commission comes after the Legislature passed HB 1140 last winter, telling the Supreme Court to develop a public hearing process to review the minimum standard guidelines and to recommend any changes.

Read more at: https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/sd-legislators-direct-justices-to-take-another-look-at-parenting-time/

You just read:

SD legislators direct justices to take another look at parenting time

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.