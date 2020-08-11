Global Cryptocurrency ATM Market Shows Accelerated Growth, in Latest Market Report by UK’s WallMarket Technologies
Despite Covid-19 pandemic & global lockdown, Wallmarket Technologies, a UK based Cryptocurrency ATM start-up shows strong growth in their latest market report.LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WallMarket Technologies, a recent entrant into the fast-growing crypto ATM market, have complied a comprehensive report highlighting the underlying strength and some much-needed fundamental insight into the cryptocurrency ATM Industry continued positive growth.
Bloomberg, Cointelegraph and Forbes, have all recently reported on the continued global increase of the number of cryptocurrency ATM’s over the past 6 months, reaching almost 9000 during the Covid-19 pandemic, up from 7500 at the start of 2020.
The report compiled by Alex Phillips, a WallMarket Technologies’ analyst, highlights the growth potential of the fledgling UK cryptocurrency ATM market, currently standing at just under 300 ATM’s and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry. It also covers a variety of key industry elements such as the fast-changing regulatory landscapes across the UK by the FCA, Europe BaFin & North America with the SEC and how this could generate a competitive advantage to a cryptocurrency ATM operator.
“Our In depth analysis provides an insight into our unique positioning within the UK market and how our strategy has been back tested against American cryptocurrency ATM operators who currently lead the global market,” says Phillips.
The report also provides a comprehensive timeline for cryptocurrencies, covering wallet providers, exchange operators, usage of cryptocurrencies by different demographics and the acceptance of cryptocurrencies leading up the much talked about CBDC’s (central bank digital currencies) and their imminent introduction.
Wallmarket headquartered in Chichester, is headed by former investment banker Rupert Ireland and an experienced team of private sector entrepreneurs, providing direction for a European projected network rollout of up to 1000 ATM’s by the end of 2022.
“Digital banking and ATMs have become a critical part of our banking infrastructure and in fulfilling our everyday self-service demands. As independent operators we feel we have good reason to be bullish and view our rollout of WallMarkets in easy-to-access, top tier retail and high street locations as critical to maintaining the high-level banking customer demands of today,” says Rupert Ireland, CEO of WallMarket Technologies.
With a key focus on the digital currency marketplace, utilising innovative blockchain infrastructure WallMarket Technologies offer a much-needed solution that empowers its users and enables them to cut out the middleman, taking control of their personal finances and bringing them one step closer to financial independence.
“Where the high street banks are afraid to go, we are not and in doing so we are transforming how you access the new world of digital money and of course, more regulation creates clarity and clarity creates peace of mind,” Ireland concludes.
About WallMarket Technologies
WallMarket Technologies is a payment solutions provider, with a key focus on the digital currency market-place, utilising innovative blockchain infrastructure. It offers innovative payment technologies that empower users and enables them to cut out the middleman, taking control of their personal finances and bringing them one step closer to financial independence.
WallMarket Technologies’ core service offerings aim to enable universal financial inclusion, eliminate remittance market rigidities, and democratise access to the world of digital currencies, through its cryptocurrency ATM network.
