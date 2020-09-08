Cryptocurrency ATM Market Exceeds 9000 terminals globally during the Covid pandemic, highlights WallMarket Technologies
Despite stability, the latest WallMarket Technologies report assesses the true impact of Covid-19 and its accelerating effect on the cryptocurrency ATM market.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WallMarket Technologies, the fast moving and disruptive newcomer in the UK cryptocurrency ATM operator space, have released a detailed report highlighting the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on traditional finance and the opportunities it has created for cryptocurrency and fintech companies.
The report composed by one of Wallmarket’s analysts, Alex Phillips, provides a comprehensive timeline covering contemporary issues such as the influence of Covid-19 on the cryptocurrencies market and their growing acceptance within today’s mainstream society. It touches on the much talked about race of central banks and their reluctant but renewed undertaking to develop sovereign digital currencies in the form of CBDC’s (Central Bank Digital Currencies) as well as, what this means for traditional finance.
The comprehensive analysis illustrates how Covid-19 has acted as an unexpected catalyst for the cryptocurrency ATM market and cryptocurrencies in general, propelling the total number of cryptocurrency ATM’s up to over 9000 in less than 6 months, up from 7500 at the start of the year. The report goes on to highlight the immense growth potential of the UK cryptocurrency ATM market, showing how Covid-19 has presented UK operators with a unique opportunity to take the UK’s current number of 300 ATM’s to above 1000 in the not too distant future.
In addition to assessing the impact of covid-19, the WallMarket report outlines multiple regulatory landscapes, as well as their attempts to implement new regulations governing digital assets and currencies. From the likes of America’s SEC to Germany’s BaFIN and the challenges that many UK operators are going to face due to new FCA regulations, WallMarket anticipates the number of UK operators, which currently stands just over 10, may fall in the wake.
The UK based start-up, located in Chichester England is headed by an experienced private sector team, with backgrounds in a multitude of sectors ranging from energy to finance through to technology and lead by Rupert Ireland the CEO.
“Digital banking and ATMs have become a critical part of our banking infrastructure and in fulfilling our everyday self-service demands. As independent operators we feel we have good reason to be bullish and view our rollout of WallMarkets in easy-to-access, top tier retail and high street locations as critical to maintaining the high-level banking customer demands of today,” Says Ireland
With a key focus on the digital currency marketplace, utilising innovative blockchain infrastructure WallMarket Technologies offer a much-needed solution that empowers its users and enables them to cut out the middleman, taking control of their personal finances and bringing them one step closer to financial independence.
“Where the high street banks are afraid to go, we are not and in doing so we are transforming how you access the new world of digital money and of course, more regulation creates clarity and clarity creates peace of mind,”- Concludes Ireland
About WallMarket Technologies
WallMarket Technologies is a payment solutions provider, with a key focus on the digital currency marketplace, utilising innovative blockchain infrastructure. It offers innovative payment technologies that empower users and enables them to cut out the middleman, taking control of their personal finances and bringing them one step closer to financial independence.
WallMarket Technologies’ core service offerings aim to enable universal financial inclusion, eliminate remittance market rigidities, and democratise access to the world of digital currencies, through its cryptocurrency ATM network.
Enterprise Centre
Terminus Road
Chichester
PO19 8FY
Text BoxPRESS: hq@wallmarket.group
WEB www.wallmarket.group
Investor Relations
Wallmarket Technologies
+44 203 826 3701
email us here