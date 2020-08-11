International Keynote Speaker Simerjeet Singh Helps Organizations Navigate The "New Normal" Virtually
INTERNATIONAL MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER AIMS TO BOOST MORALE IN TRYING TIMES USING STATE-OF-THE-ART REMOTE TECHNOLOGY
Through our webinars, customised video messages and live virtual keynotes, we continue to support our client organizations through this Pandemic.”JALANDHAR, INDIA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading professional global keynote speaker, Simerjeet Singh, is now available for speaking engagements, coaching, and conferences - all virtually. Specializing in customized topics on a wide range of globally relevant topics, the award-winning international motivational speaker is able to help as teams learn to navigate the 'new normal' in a highly uncertain environment.
— Simerjeet Singh
The Coronavirus pandemic is reshaping the world in ways where quick adaptation and innovation are the key to continued and new success. This is especially true in the workplace as employers look for inspiration in normalising new office safety protocols or seek to discover efficient methods with which to address the delicate balance between teams working in-office and remotely from home. Additionally, employees are juggling coping with social distancing, safety precautions and, in some cases, the fallout and trauma of lost lives. Virtual Keynote Speaker Simerjeet Singh has developed a new line of programs covering timely topics such as self-leadership in difficult times, inspirational leadership for a VUCA World, powerful reminders to stay motivated in the light of uncertainty, and methods in which to stay focused as the world recovers its equilibrium.
“It’s important to continue to provide learning and development opportunities to employees; more so, in a post covid-19 scenario.” said Singh. “In these trying times, keeping employees high on morale is undoubtedly the top priority for leaders across the world. Through virtual L&D initiatives, leaders can continue to keep the spirit of their employees high. Charles Darwin’s note on the survival of those who could adapt to change faster really rings a bell. This is the time for leaders to step up and take charge of the well being of their employees.”
Singh has over 13 years of experience in the motivational speaking space, having served more than 250 organizations worldwide and 80 different nationalities. He specializes in diverse life experiences and diverse audiences - from student groups to corporations - while stressing the importance of living a purpose-driven life. In 2019, Singh was recognized with the prestigious “Global Excellence Award” (GEA) in Motivational Speaking. An unconventional speaker, Singh helps leaders and organizations challenge their beliefs and thrive in a constantly changing era while encouraging others to make bold course corrections in both their personal and professional lives. His presentations cover his personal journey as well as touching on topics such as innovation, leadership, self-growth and youth empowerment.
A recent report from Data Connectors shows that businesses have been adapting by holding virtual conferences and events; the report also says that engagement level is as high as 86% compared to in-person conferences. Singh is employing groundbreaking tools, engaging webinars, customised and live keynotes via video conferencing in an effort to effectuate positive change for his clients. With an end-to-end setup and a fully-equipped studio with high end acoustics and lighting, Singh is able to offer organizations the same fully realized experience remotely as he would during a live event.
“To meet the customised demands of our clientele, I felt we needed to rise up to the task at hand for providing uninterrupted high impact and high quality virtual keynote speaker services to clients.” says Singh. “Through our webinars, customised video messages and live virtual keynotes, we continue to support our client organizations through this Pandemic. Combining experience with state-of-the-art tech tools, I’m able to offer interactive and engaging virtual learning experiences from our dedicated world class studio.”
Singh's clients range from his native India to Dubai, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, USA and the UK. Existing clients like HP Indigo, Vikram Solar and others, have already engaged with Singh through these virtual keynotes and workshops, indicating an increasingly accepted trend that going virtual or remote has benefit in the new world of social distancing. Through a mix of innovation and creative learning in his workshops, Singh helps organizations by eliminating travel costs, deliver a more targeted focus, and keeping workshops both interactive and engaging in a time where minimizing outside stress and anxiety has never been more important.
For more information, please visit www.simerjeetsingh.com, email info@simerjeetsingh.com or call +91 921622 9268
About Simerjeet Singh and Cutting Edge Learning Systems
Simerjeet Singh is a professional speaker and coach based out of India. Simerjeet Singh operates under Cutting Edge Learning Systems and has travelled extensively across the globe for assignments as a motivational speaker, keynote speaker, youth coach, and an impactful influencer. His clients span across India, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the USA and the UK. He creates keynote speeches, hands-on workshops and a variety of custom programs on topics such as Leadership, Team Building, Innovation, Sales Motivation, Entrepreneurship, Teacher Motivation & Youth Motivation.
Tarveen Kaur
Simerjeet Singh
+91 92162 29268
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn