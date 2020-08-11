New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501946

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/02/20, ~1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McDonald's, Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Keri Garrow

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/02/20 at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a report of

a disturbance that had occurred earlier that afternoon at McDonald's located at 2822 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Keri Garrow (34) of Pittsford, VT engaged in tumultuous and threatening behavior, and made unreasonable noise in a public place. In the following days, Garrow was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.