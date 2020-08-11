New Haven Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501946
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/02/20, ~1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McDonald's, Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Keri Garrow
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/02/20 at approximately 1922 hours, Troopers were dispatched to a report of
a disturbance that had occurred earlier that afternoon at McDonald's located at 2822 US Route 7 in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Keri Garrow (34) of Pittsford, VT engaged in tumultuous and threatening behavior, and made unreasonable noise in a public place. In the following days, Garrow was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.